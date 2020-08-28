C8 Corvette Engineers Moved to Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Program

In hindsight, General Motors could have led the U.S. automotive industry as far as electric vehicles are concerned. The EV1 experiment from the 1990s and the S-10 EV laid the groundwork for what could have been an electric revolution, but as fate would have it, the higher-ups didn’t know how to manage the American automaker.
One Chapter 11 reorganization later, the Detroit-based juggernaut has only the Bolt EV to its name and plenty of promises. Cadillac, for example, is gearing up for 5 (!!!) electric vehicles while the Hummer is coming back as an e-pickup truck. As far as the Corvette is concerned, don’t get your hopes up for an all-electric powertrain.
The C8 platform is designed for small-block V8s and plug-in hybrids, maybe two of them if the rumors are on point. Word has it the LT2 of the Stingray is going PHEV while the twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft from the ZR1 will tread into hypercar territory thanks to plug-in assistance for 1,000 horsepower or so in the Zora.
Even though it’s a huge project, Inside EVs learned that Corvette Engineering employees have been moved to the automaker’s Autonomous and Electric Vehicles program. Headed by Ken Morris, this division is probably the busiest and most expensive to operate at the time of reporting. If you’re wondering who’s been snatched from the C8 roster, the highlight is Ed Piatek. Formerly the chief engineer of the Corvette, his newest role is that of “chief engineer – Future Product.”
Fret not, however, because Tadge Juechter soldiers on as executive chief engineer for Global Corvette while Josh Holder took Piatek’s previous role. The Camaro’s chief engineer, Al Oppenheiser, took up an executive role within the EV program in 2019 while the pony car’s future remains uncertain beyond the sixth generation.
On an ending note, chief executive officer Mary Barra isn’t shying away from her company’s all-electric intentions. During the EV Day conference from March 2020, the CEO said that her aim is to “position our company for an all-electric future.”
