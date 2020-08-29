Ford Mustang Mach-E “Engine” Sound Is Literal Music to Your Ears

Electric cars don’t make a sound because they have motors, not an internal combustion engine. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E incorporates all types of electronic sounds to “enhance” the driver experience and ensure pedestrians’ safety, especially when it’s traveling at lower speeds.
You can’t have a Mustang, even if it’s an SUV, and have it virtually silent. So Ford had a bunch of sound engineers and scientists come together to create artificial sounds that play out throughout the cabin and on the exterior. The goal is to have the same Mustang experience of driving, but with an electric motor. A win for the planet, a win for the driver.
Now, those sounds have been turned into literal music. Ford teamed up with Detroit electronic artist Matthew Dear for a new track aptly called “New Breed.” Dear basically took the “engine” sounds of the Mach-E and incorporated them into a new track, which he then named to reference the Mustang.
“You might arrive by a Whisper, or find it’s time to Engage,” Dear sings on the track. “Electric and impulsive. I am a New Breed.”
This seems very meta, but Ford insists that this is a standalone project and won’t be used for worldwide promotion of any kind. Except that they’ve already released a making-of video, which serves as promotion in an of itself because it plays out almost like a commercial. You will find it at the bottom of the page.
It turns out Dear worked closely with Michael Sonnenberg and Marty Peters, both of whom were involved in developing the sounds of the Mach-E. They took inspiration for them in futuristic movies like Blade Runner, and weren’t looking to replicate the sound of the ICE Mustang.
Whether the Mach-E’s sounds are music to your ears is, of course, entirely up to you to say.
