Mercedes-AMG E 63 Wagon Drag Races AMG GT S 4-Door, Stalemate Follows

Fueling our addiction to drag races, Carwow has unexpectedly published the second one this weekend. It's between two similarly powered AMG models, the E 63 S wagon and the AMG GT 4-door. 5 photos AMG GT 63 S. It's still practical and has been recognized as one of the most powerful and expensive Mercedes models. However, we like a good anti-statement in wagon format.



Before we jump into specs, let's acknowledge that the AMG GT 63 S has done a lot of drag racing, so we know what to expect. This particular blue beast went up against the



Just like back then, the two cars share the number 63 and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. But the GT makes 27 more horsepower, which sounds like a lot, but is actually less than 5%. It's also way more expensive and heavy, despite looking sportier, so this could go either way.



In the first race, the AMG GT gets a slightly better start. After that "there's nothing in it" as the two cars stay level until the end. In a case like this, the rolling race is actually more useful for highlighting performance differences. And it seems the management systems for the GT's gearbox are a little bit better, explaining what happened at the beginning of the drag race.



Either way, the E 63 S wagon is cool in an understated way. Mercedes is unlikely to offer anything like this again in Europe, a big, heavy, fuel-thirsty V8 wagon with AWD . So it's probably going to be a collector's. On the other hand, we do understand that buying a new AMG is about showing off, and this fails at the task.



