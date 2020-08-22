2021 VW Golf vs. Audi A3 vs. BMW 1 Series vs. A-Class: Hatchback Comparison

The video you're about to watch says the Mercedes A-Class is the best hatchback you can buy right now, superior to the new Audi A3, BMW 1 Series, and Volkswagen Golf. Egos will be bruised; comments will be written in anger.
There hasn't been such a controversial comparison review from Carwow in a long time... because they've just been doing drag races. We decided to skip the battle between a Tesla and a Porsche for now so we can discuss cars that regular people can but. Boring, we know.
Making these small hatchbacks is like a juggling exercise for all four automakers. As a result, the models have changed a lot. The new A3 now cuts all the corners to afford a sharp suit, the BMW 1 Series is front-wheel-drive and the Golf has more tech than before but feels cheap in places.
Styling is subjective, but three of these models are obviously going to draw more attention. We really do think the Audi A3 looks like a Lambo, even though Mat Watson doesn't agree. The 2021 Golf is also quite boring, but people have valued that in the past.
The size and features of infotainment screens are now a major part of what makes a good hatchback. All four can project maps and have digital dashboards, but the layout in the Mercedes seems a little better. Meanwhile, the 1 Series interior stands out with its quality feel.
As far as the engines are concerned, all models come with a whole variety, including 2-liter diesels or performance setups with 300+ hp. For this review, Carwow sampled mid-range gasoline turbo units with around 150 hp, mostly from 1.5 liters of displacement.
The Golf does its usual trick of being good at everything and excellent at nothing. The 1 Series is the most fun but pays the price in terms of ride comfort. Yet the differences between these four are so small that it really comes down to preference.
