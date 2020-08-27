Toyota Supra 2.0 Drag Races Audi RS Q8, Annihilation Is Total

The year is 2020 and you just bought a Toyota Supra to impress your friends. The problem is you didn't have that much money and ordered the base model. That shouldn't be a problem, since it's still got a BMW 2-liter turbo engine, right? Well, you might get spanked by some fat SUVs.
For some reason, German magazine Auto Bild decided to drag race a Supra 2.0 against an Audi RS Q8. Based on the specs, the cheapest Toyota might have even struggled with the normal Q8 diesel, so let's see how it performs against the RS model.
But first, let's look at how big the performance gap between the two is. The RS Q8 uses the same new 4-liter twin-turbo V8 as the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback. Rated at 600 PS or 591 hp, it's proven lackluster in drag races against the Lamborghini Urus. But the Supra seems to have brought a wet noodle to a gunfight.
Under its admittedly sporty exterior is a similar turbo engine to the one in the 330i family sedan. And no, they haven't given it a tune. In fact, people have been complaining about the software for the gearbox not being adapted to the four-banger tech.
With less than half the power of the RS Q8, the Supra still manages to claim a 0 to 62mph (100km/h) time of 5.3 seconds, which isn't that bad. That's not much slower than an iconic Supra from 20 years ago. Yes, we're saying it's fine to buy the base Supra. Not every sports car needs to make 1,000 horsepower.
So what kind of cars is it safe to drag race in the Supra 2.0? We're thinking you're going to do decently against all those 300 horsepower hatchbacks like the Golf R. Just don't bet any money on the outcome. Obviously, it would be awesome to have a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 in a sports car shaped like the Supra. Such a thing exists. It's called the Mercedes-AMG GT.
