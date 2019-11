SUV

As far as we know, there are only three important body kits for the budget, diesel-powered Lamborghini Urus. We have ABT, Lumma Design, and Prior Design. Our favorite is the latter, especially when there are two separate and quite juicy-looking versions.Color rarely plays such a big part in the world of tuning. A Liberty Walk Huracan looks about the same in white, black or yellow. But seeing the Lumma Q8 in white today was like seeing it with new eyes.The intakes they've added to the sides of the bumper flank the main grille in a way that perfectly mimics the open mouth of the legendary alien species from the Predator movies. We know that the last one was pretty lame, but we didn't want to go with the cliche "Stormtrooper" description which every black-on-white car gets.The full name of this body kit is PDQ8XL . It adds the usual fender extensions, wings and sporty bumper bits. However, the nose of the car is quite unique, looking like some kind of dangerous agricultural equipment. You kind of see the little vertical bars on the SQ8's body kit from ABT too.The project car was recently assembled somewhere in Columbia. With the jungle as a backdrop for the photos, the connection with Predator seems even deeper. HRE wheels have been chosen here, 23-inch ones finished in gloss black.In case you didn't get the memo, the Q8 is the hottest-looking Audiever made. It came out with 3-liter turbo engines first, both diesel and gasoline-powered. The European SQ8 is something special, powered by a bi-turbo 4-liter diesel V8 with 435 horsepower. However, at 600 horsepower, the RS Q8 just became the most powerful Audi SUV ever.