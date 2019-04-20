Audi Q8 Gets Extreme PDQ8XL Forged Carbon Widebody Kit from Prior Design

With relatives like the Urus and the Bentayga, the Audi Q8 was always going to be asked to do more than your average Audi SUV. But we think this tuning project has taken things to an unexpected level.

16 photos



Many tuners have promised to deliver crazy Q8 body kits. Prior Design not only



Even though the Q8 is about two meters wide, Prior installed some forged carbon fender extensions that stick out a couple of inches on either side. Even though this technology has become a little more affordable, it's still impressive to see an Audi fitted textured you'd see on an exotic Lamborghini. And you could never get an S-Class or a Corvette to look this imposing.



Unlike the regular widebody kit, this XL version also includes a massive new lower front bumper insert with a race car look. The all-black SUV also has a small spoiler around the middle of its trunk lid and a much larger wing over the top. The diffuser is also fresh, though it seems similar to the one on the XS version.



Finishing off the transformation, the Q8 sports a set of 3-spoke wheels, possibly even a new exhaust system. Pricing is only available on request, but if we had to guess, we'd put this package over the €20,000 mark.



At the moment, there aren't any engines that match this level of aggression. However, Audi should launch the HP 4-liter V8. After that, the RS Q8 will debut, coming pretty close to the power and performance of the Lamborghini sister SUV. The styling of the Q8 is naturally sport, and it's rumored to have been developed in close relationship to the Urus. Not only are the Sportback-like proportions good, but strong elements like the octagonal grille provide a strong visual anchor.Many tuners have promised to deliver crazy Q8 body kits. Prior Design not only released the first one but also came up with a second version that's more extreme. Normally, we don't pay any attention to the names of these packages, but "PDQ8XL" just seems fitting.Even though the Q8 is about two meters wide, Prior installed some forged carbon fender extensions that stick out a couple of inches on either side. Even though this technology has become a little more affordable, it's still impressive to see an Audi fitted textured you'd see on an exotic Lamborghini. And you could never get an S-Class or a Corvette to look this imposing.Unlike the regular widebody kit, this XL version also includes a massive new lower front bumper insert with a race car look. The all-blackalso has a small spoiler around the middle of its trunk lid and a much larger wing over the top. The diffuser is also fresh, though it seems similar to the one on the XS version.Finishing off the transformation, the Q8 sports a set of 3-spoke wheels, possibly even a new exhaust system. Pricing is only available on request, but if we had to guess, we'd put this package over the €20,000 mark.At the moment, there aren't any engines that match this level of aggression. However, Audi should launch the SQ8 TDI within a couple of months, featuring the familiar 4354-liter V8. After that, the RS Q8 will debut, coming pretty close to the power and performance of the Lamborghini sister SUV.