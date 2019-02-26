Widebody Audi Q8 Revealed by Prior Design

Say hello to the PDQ8XS, the first completed widebody kit for the Audi Q8. Many other tuners have previewed suck packages for the popular new quattro SUV, but Prior Design was the first to finish the installation.

6 photos



Prior has a history of taking its first model of every batch out to where the supercar spotters are, and that includes Essen or the Worthersee.



Before the Q8, Audi SUVs seemed more geared towards family friendliness. But this one looks more ready for racing. The widebody kit includes four fender flares which have quite an understated design. Also, Prior has designed a rear spoiler and diffuser. Everything is made in Germany and TUV-certified.



Taking advantage of the added bodywork, the tuners also fitted a set of 22-inch PD5Forged. The concave design helps to add extra rubber. Not that it needed it. Currently, three engines are available, ranging from the 231 HP diesel to the 340 HP TFSI. In a 2.2-ton vehicle, those won't help you set any land speed records.



To ensure every wheel stays in contact with the road, Audi has all-wheel steering and original air suspension setup on the Q8. Of course, all will be subjected to a much harsher test once the SQ8 and RS Q8 join the party.



From what we understand, H&R got involved in this project, making the suspension sit a little lower. Wheels of up to 24 inches in diameter can be fitted, while Version 2 of this kit will have more insane styling elements.



