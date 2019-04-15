2019 Fiat 124 Spider Gains Urbana Edition In the U.S.

Watch for a Brief Second a Close-Up of the SpaceX Starhopper Firing Its Engine

2018 saw the collapse of sports cars sales all across the world, and people can’t get enough of SUVs, crossovers, and trucks. Tesla is also doing great thanks to increased production capacity and steady demand for the Model 3 despite the automaker’s difficult relationship with the investors. The first and most obvious change brought by the package comes in the guise of Black Diamond aluminum wheels. The 17s are complemented by the gloss-black finish on the A-pillars, seat-back pillars, mirror caps, two exhaust tailpipes, and fog lamps.Performance tires, microfiber on the seats and instrument pale, and matte-grey detailing are also included in the $995 package. Bringing the total to $27,680 including destination, the Fiat is an idea classier than the Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with the six-speed manual at this price point.What else is new for the 2019 model year? In addition to the Fiat Connect 7.0 touchscreen infotainment that comes from Mazda , customers are treated to a rearview camera for easier parking and lots of center-stripe options on the Classica. The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine remains the sole choice, packing 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.Move on up to the Abarth 124 Spider, and you’re looking at $4,100 more than the most affordable Fiat 124 Spider in the United States. The scorpion-badged trim has four more horsepower to offer, and considering the origin of this engine, we’re more attracted to the SkyActiv-G 2.0 in the Mazda.As far as sales are concerned, the 124 Spider is a flop for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in and beyond the United States . No more than 3,515 examples of the breed were sold in the U.S. last year, down from 4,478 the year prior. In the case of the MX-5, make that 8,971 units compared to 11,294 in the previous year.2018 saw the collapse of sports cars sales all across the world, and people can’t get enough of SUVs, crossovers, and trucks. Tesla is also doing great thanks to increased production capacity and steady demand for the Model 3 despite the automaker’s difficult relationship with the investors.