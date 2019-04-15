autoevolution

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Gains Urbana Edition In the U.S.

15 Apr 2019, 9:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
As with the 500 series, the 124 is now available as the Urbana Edition. Priced at $995 on top of the Classica trim level, the drop-top sports car features dark accents inside and out.
9 photos
2019 Fiat 124 Spider2019 Fiat 124 Spider2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth2019 Fiat 124 Spider2019 Fiat 124 Spider2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
The first and most obvious change brought by the package comes in the guise of Black Diamond aluminum wheels. The 17s are complemented by the gloss-black finish on the A-pillars, seat-back pillars, mirror caps, two exhaust tailpipes, and fog lamps.

Performance tires, microfiber on the seats and instrument pale, and matte-grey detailing are also included in the $995 package. Bringing the total to $27,680 including destination, the Fiat is an idea classier than the Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with the six-speed manual at this price point.

What else is new for the 2019 model year? In addition to the Fiat Connect 7.0 touchscreen infotainment that comes from Mazda, customers are treated to a rearview camera for easier parking and lots of center-stripe options on the Classica. The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine remains the sole choice, packing 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

Move on up to the Abarth 124 Spider, and you’re looking at $4,100 more than the most affordable Fiat 124 Spider in the United States. The scorpion-badged trim has four more horsepower to offer, and considering the origin of this engine, we’re more attracted to the SkyActiv-G 2.0 in the Mazda.

As far as sales are concerned, the 124 Spider is a flop for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in and beyond the United States. No more than 3,515 examples of the breed were sold in the U.S. last year, down from 4,478 the year prior. In the case of the MX-5, make that 8,971 units compared to 11,294 in the previous year.

2018 saw the collapse of sports cars sales all across the world, and people can’t get enough of SUVs, crossovers, and trucks. Tesla is also doing great thanks to increased production capacity and steady demand for the Model 3 despite the automaker’s difficult relationship with the investors.
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Fiat 124 Spider Fiat sports car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
FIAT models:
FIAT 500 XFIAT 500 X CrossoverFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupFIAT 124 GT AbarthFIAT 124 GT Abarth Roadster & ConvertibleAll FIAT models  
 
 