Lancia Stratos "New and Old" Concept Shows Vicious Widebody

2 2020 Audi Q7 Facelift Should Look Like This

More on this:

Audi Q5 Next-Gen Rendering Is a Modern Ur-Quattro

Audi SUVs have always been utilitarian, good, but quite boring. It started with the original Q7, which was an oversized blob and continued with the early Q3 and Q5. 8 photos



The rugged icon of the automotive industry is undoubtedly the G63. It dared to stay the same and was rewarded with ample sales and celebrity status. Other automakers strive to follow in its footsteps.



There's the revitalized Land Rover Defender. Ford is moments away from releasing its Broncos and even Volkswagen was rumored to be developing this kind of boxy 4x4. Yet Audi has some legendary go-anywhere bravery as well.



Not in the sense of an SUV , of course, but the original Quattro, the one after which all their AWD systems are named, has the right look. Boxy, simple yet also intrinsically sport - its formula has been forced onto so many undeserving concepts, but never a boxy SUV.



Simple lines, like those you saw in old sci-fi movies, are very cool. If you don't believe us, just ask the Tesla Cybertruck. And this futuristic



It even reminds us of a movie car people don't mention enough, the badly named





View this post on Instagram Audi concept #audidesign #cardesigndaily #cardesign #concept #audisketch #designsketch #automotivedesign #industrialdesigner #carspotting #cardesigncommunity #pickuptruck #sweden A post shared by Alex (@alexventus) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:03am PST You could say that the new Q3 is much better or that the Q8 spiced up the game. But both play by the rules, using the same angular shapes that are stamped into the sedans as well. What we want is a rugged yet futuristic take, and we're surprised a design-led company like Audi doesn't make one.The rugged icon of the automotive industry is undoubtedly the G63. It dared to stay the same and was rewarded with ample sales and celebrity status. Other automakers strive to follow in its footsteps.There's the revitalized Land Rover Defender. Ford is moments away from releasing its Broncos and even Volkswagen was rumored to be developing this kind of boxy 4x4. Yet Audi has some legendary go-anywhere bravery as well.Not in the sense of an, of course, but the original Quattro, the one after which all theirsystems are named, has the right look. Boxy, simple yet also intrinsically sport - its formula has been forced onto so many undeserving concepts, but never a boxy SUV.Simple lines, like those you saw in old sci-fi movies, are very cool. If you don't believe us, just ask the Tesla Cybertruck. And this futuristic Audi Q5 concept by Alex Ventus has something similar going on. It's got flat panels, a narrow Quattro-like cabin, and ruggedness in spades.It even reminds us of a movie car people don't mention enough, the badly named Land Rover Mega-City Cab . We don't know why everybody calls it that, since everybody had the same pro car in the 1995 blockbuster Dredd, including all the guys with guns. But anyway, it was just as yellow and boxy as this concept.