Lamborghini Aventador SV Vs. 700 HP Audi RS7 Drag Race Is a Festival of Mistakes

Not only that, but it's actually an Audi sedan with room for four, quite a spacious trunk, and a very practical liftgate. Sure, Audi will tell you it's a four-door coupe - and the A7 was indeed Ingolstadt's answer to the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class - but fortunately, that description seems to have waned away lately and we won't be the ones to bring it back.This isn't just any A7, though, but rather the performance-oriented RS7 version - albeit of the older generation. Its 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine develops 560 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of maximum torque while its eight-speed automatic transmission shifts the power to all four wheels thanks to the well-known quattro system.That sounds more than decent, but it's definitely not enough to challenge a Lamborghini Aventador SV , is it? The supercar packs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine with 750 hp and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque and an all-wheel-drive system as well. It's also down on weight compared to the much more practical Audi, so this seems doomed from the start.And it would be if the RS7 didn't hide a dirty little secret under its hood. The powertrain of the sleek-looking sedan was tuned to deliver 700 horsepower and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, making its extra weight quite irrelevant in the light of the massive gap in twisting power.That surely evens out the playing field, making the entire race a lot more tense than it should have been otherwise. That tension is probably why the two drivers - carwow's Mat Watson and a fellow named Phil who apparently owns a Lamborghini - make a series of uncharacteristic mistakes that lead to the two cars launching a few more times than they should have. Still, we get the usual rematch so there's no doubt as to which of the two is (ever so slightly) quicker. Of course, you also get the complete carwow experience: rolling start drag race and brake test. Enjoy.