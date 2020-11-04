Yeedo Trexx Is a Scooter Like None Other, Can Handle Any Road

C8 Corvette Owner Suffers Transmission Gasket Failure at Only 568 Miles

Ever since the first example rolled off the assembly line in Bowling Green, the mid-engine sports car from Kentucky has been hampered down by quality-related issues. Back in April 2020, we’ve talked about problems ranging from uneven stitching on the passenger side of the dashboard to leaky transmissions. 9 photos DCT still has a habit of leaking transmission fluid. Bruce Green, a member of the



In other words, the DCT has failed before the break-in period. As a brief refresher, Chevy limits the engine torque in low gears during the first 500 miles and the owner is recommended to check the engine’s oil level with every refueling in the first 1,500 miles. Of course, the golden bowtie doesn’t recommend participating in track events or similar activities during break in.



Bruce also reports that his dealer “cannot locate one,” referring to a replacement gasket for the transmission. That is particularly interesting – or terrifying – because the dealer has to fix this problem under warranty.



Our protagonist took the Z51-equipped sports car in for servicing at 8:30 AM, and the service technician got back to him at 3:00 PM saying that “they found the leak in the transmission pan. It was a small leak and they figured it would hold until they found a gasket.” Mr. Green isn’t alone, though, because fellow group member John Mytroen has also reported a leak on his



General Motors isn’t a byword for quality, that’s for sure, but we should also remember that the first model year of any vehicle is the most problematic as well. It’s in this period that the manufacturer works out the issues that weren’t apparent during development, and lest we forget, suppliers can make errors during the manufacturing of OEM components and subassemblies.



