5 C8 Corvette With Lambo Doors Does Supercar Impression in Rapid Blue

3 The C8 Corvette With BBS CI-R Wheels Is a Head-Turning Combo

More on this:

C8 Corvette Revs Off Against C7 Corvette, Both Feature Aftermarket Exhausts

They're both called Corvette , feature a small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement, and they’re made by Chevrolet. The C7 and C8 are different, though, especially when it comes to the engine’s location and – of course – the exhaust sound. 6 photos



In the case of the C7, you can’t escape the meaty burble of the LT1 hiding under the hood of the front-engined sports car from Kentucky. This aural quality is present from idle to higher revs, which is exactly what a Chevy enthusiast expects from a small-block motor.



Part of the reason for this difference is the asymmetric design of the aftermarket exhaust with drone-canceling technology. The length of the pipes also happens to be on the short side thanks to the mid-engine layout. As for the tips, well, both the C7 and C8 level up to 4.5-inch finishers available in chrome silver or diamond black.



The Pennsylvania-based tuner from Horsham promises up to 19 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque at the wheels over the bone-stock exhaust, and weight savings depend on the option. The Touring Edition drops 31 pounds (14.1 kilograms) while the Track Edition is 39 pounds (17.7 kilograms) lighter than the factory exhaust.



As for installation, AWE says that we’re dealing with a direct bolt-on upgrade for the C8 in Stingray flavor, and it doesn’t require any cutting whatsoever. You will need a little bit of penetrating oil, though, in order to remove the left and right-side flanges.



On that note, which one of these bad boys makes the cooler sounds in your honest opinion? If you ask me, both are capable of turning heads like a red dress at a dinner party.



Exhaust specialist AWE brought the seventh and eighth generations together, and as the headline implies, you’d better crank up the volume for a rev battle. Both vehicles are fitted with the Touring Edition exhaust systems, and both feature 3.0-inch pipes.In the case of the C7, you can’t escape the meaty burble of the LT1 hiding under the hood of the front-engined sports car from Kentucky. This aural quality is present from idle to higher revs, which is exactly what a Chevy enthusiast expects from a small-block motor. The C8 , on the other hand, boasts a crisper exhaust sound.Part of the reason for this difference is the asymmetric design of the aftermarket exhaust with drone-canceling technology. The length of the pipes also happens to be on the short side thanks to the mid-engine layout. As for the tips, well, both the C7 and C8 level up to 4.5-inch finishers available in chrome silver or diamond black.The Pennsylvania-based tuner from Horsham promises up to 19 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque at the wheels over the bone-stock exhaust, and weight savings depend on the option. The Touring Edition drops 31 pounds (14.1 kilograms) while the Track Edition is 39 pounds (17.7 kilograms) lighter than the factory exhaust.As for installation, AWE says that we’re dealing with a direct bolt-on upgrade for the C8 in Stingray flavor, and it doesn’t require any cutting whatsoever. You will need a little bit of penetrating oil, though, in order to remove the left and right-side flanges.On that note, which one of these bad boys makes the cooler sounds in your honest opinion? If you ask me, both are capable of turning heads like a red dress at a dinner party.