This Superyacht is Designed for an Oil-Sheikh - Arabian Luxury and a Mosque

5 Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette With 1,021 RWHP Runs the Quarter-Mile in 9.95 Seconds

More on this:

LG Motorsports C8 Corvette Shows Off Huge Rear Wing, Front Splitter

The aftermarket for the C8 Corvette is slowly but steadily gaining traction, and on this occasion, LG Motorsports presents two go-faster upgrades. As the headline implies, the rear wing takes center stage. 9 photos



The mounting kit costs $975.95, an aluminum bill is available at $100, and the “spoiler delete” listed at $795 hides the holes of the factory spoiler mounting. Moving on to the carbon-fiber front splitter, this upgrade promises “the most downforce of any C8 splitter kit” but it's not available to order right now.



A simple glance at the splitter is enough to understand the boastful promise. That thing is huge, alright, and better aerodynamics up front translate to better handling on the track. Speaking of which, the demo car in the following video and photo gallery “shaved 6 seconds off our lap time at COTA."



The car in question has a few more upgrades we haven’t talked about, though. These include the $2,595.95 cat-back exhaust system with Street Series headers, monoball control arm bushings, sway bars, and Hoosier rubber shoes wrapped around Forgeline GS1R wheels. In other words,



Carbon-fiber side skirts are in the pipeline as well, but the Houston-based tuner didn’t mention when they’ll become available to order. If you really want CF skirts on your 'Vette as soon as possible, the competition is much obliged to sell a set for



Priced at $2,790.95 and tested at the Circuit of the Americas, the carbon-fiber wing “has a very efficient profile to give the user the most amount of downforce without a huge penalty in drag.” The end plates are also carbon fiber, and the upper mounts are made from aluminum. As opposed to the Z51 and the high-wing spoilers from Chevrolet, this fellow here mounts directly to the frame instead of the rear bumper.The mounting kit costs $975.95, an aluminum bill is available at $100, and the “spoiler delete” listed at $795 hides the holes of the factory spoiler mounting. Moving on to the carbon-fiber front splitter, this upgrade promises “the most downforce of any C8 splitter kit” but it's not available to order right now.A simple glance at the splitter is enough to understand the boastful promise. That thing is huge, alright, and better aerodynamics up front translate to better handling on the track. Speaking of which, the demo car in the following video and photo gallery “shaved 6 seconds off our lap time at COTA."The car in question has a few more upgrades we haven’t talked about, though. These include the $2,595.95 cat-back exhaust system with Street Series headers, monoball control arm bushings, sway bars, and Hoosier rubber shoes wrapped around Forgeline GS1R wheels. In other words, LG Motorsport spent a lot of money and time fine-tuning the C8 Corvette Stingray before your eyes to shave off 6 seconds.Carbon-fiber side skirts are in the pipeline as well, but the Houston-based tuner didn’t mention when they’ll become available to order. If you really want CF skirts on your 'Vette as soon as possible, the competition is much obliged to sell a set for $1,499

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.