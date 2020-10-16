Devious Chevrolet Dealer “Surprises” C8 Corvette Buyer With $10k Markup

1 Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette With 1,021 RWHP Runs the Quarter-Mile in 9.95 Seconds

Considering what's listed in the purchase agreement from August 2019 and that the $1,000 deposit check states the agreed price at $85,805, Liberty Chevrolet will most likely lose this case if both parties go to court. Before Anthony headed to Selma to take delivery with a friend with judicial background, his buddy suggested calling the dealership to confirm the final price of the vehicle including the DMV fees and Californian taxes. “It came out to around $93,000,” but to his surprise, our protagonist was informed about a $10,000 markup that wasn’t included in the purchase agreement.“I was a little puzzled,” wrote Anthony on the Facebook group C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) . “The sales manager agreed on the $93k math but said there’s a $10k markup if you want the car today or you can order one and wait another year or two.” The dealer, however, may regret being devious.Thanks to his judicial background and “because my guy hates extortion,” Anthony’s friend is pretty certain that the dealership’s employee has “committed a felony or two” by insisting on a markup that wasn’t agreed upon. As if that wasn’t bad enough for the sales manager, Liberty Chevrolet has also listed the Corvette Stingray 3LT Coupe at $105,505 online “They had it up on there on their site with MSRP since when it was in transit [in September],” said Anthony. “I emailed them expressing interest (a different email than the one they have; I have about 8 different emails from companies I own). I get an email that the car was sold to the person that ordered it last year. I replied that yes, the car was ordered by me. The ad was taken done immediately.” Indeed, that's quite an obvious red flag.Considering what's listed in the purchase agreement from August 2019 and that the $1,000 deposit check states the agreed price at $85,805, Liberty Chevrolet will most likely lose this case if both parties go to court.