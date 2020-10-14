Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette With 1,021 RWHP Runs the Quarter-Mile in 9.95 Seconds

This Rover Can Split in Two Like a Space Transformer Made on Earth

As you’re well aware, the engine control unit of the C8 Corvette has been described as “unhackable” because of the next-generation encryption technology. Be that as it may, Extreme Turbo Systems did manage to squeeze out 1,021 rear-wheel horsepower from the Z51 Performance Package that we’ll talk about today. 10 photos



Still, you can have all the power in the world but it won’t get you anywhere fast without a proper set of rubber shoes. Both the front and the rear of this C8 are equipped with 19-inch drag radials from Mickey Thompson, super-sticky tires that are far superior to the bone-stock Michelin Pilot Sports in a straight line on the blacktop.



The following video from Extreme Turbo System includes three dyno pulls at 13, 18, and 20 pounds per square inch of boost pressure. You already know the RWHP rating from the headline and intro, and the torque figure will also impress you. To the point, the LT2 small-block V8 now develops 917 pound-feet (1,243 Nm) at the wheels.



At the Woodburn Dragstrip in Oregon, the mad professors at ETS broke into the 9s after a full day of testing. 9.95 seconds at 144.11 mph (232 kph) is the most they could get, which is pretty amazing by all means. As a brief refresher, the bowtie brand quotes 11.2 seconds for the quarter-mile run completely stock, Z51 or not.



On that note, Extreme Turbo Systems isn’t ready to roll out the twin-turbo upgrade just yet. They’ve said time and again that the ECU has to be cracked before C8 Corvette owners will be treated to performance enhancements that will range from mild to wild.



