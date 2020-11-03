Aston Martin Residences at NYC’s 130 William Come with Bespoke DBX

4 The C8 Corvette With BBS CI-R Wheels Is a Head-Turning Combo

1 C8 Corvette Revs Off Against C7 Corvette, Both Feature Aftermarket Exhausts

More on this:

C8 Corvette Owners Lists 5 Things He Hates About His Stingray Z51

The C8 isn’t perfect, and owners are well aware of the shortcomings. YouTube vlogger Brink of Speed has listed five of them, starting with the Auto Lock feature that automatically locks the doors when he’s in close proximity to the vehicle. 15 photos



Brink of Speed isn’t particularly impressed by the phone holder and wireless charger either. Located between the seats, it’s hard to reach the holder while driving and it won’t charge if you have a thicker case. Interior space may be limited in the C8, but what was wrong with integrating the charging pad into the center console’s cubby?



Number four on the list boils down to Vehicle Updates, which doesn’t work as expected. After hitting the Install button and leaving the vehicle to mind its own business,



The final displeasure concerns the trunk's appearance once you open the hatch. “This, to me, just says ‘I’m cheap’ while the engine bay looks exotic and expensive. I don’t like it.” Be that as it may, what did you expect from a V8-engined sports car with the motor right in the middle and a starting price of $59,995 including freight? You can’t have it all, and frankly, it’s better to have a trunk than only a frunk.



It would make a lot more sense for the Auto Lock to wait until the owner is 15 to 20 feet away, don’t you think? The second annoyance is – wait for it – the wheels. “Do they look awful? No. Am I annoyed that Chevrolet could not come up with a more exotic-looking design? Yes.” Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, no mistake about it, but some say that even optional trident-spoke alloys are somewhat underwhelming.Brink of Speed isn’t particularly impressed by the phone holder and wireless charger either. Located between the seats, it’s hard to reach the holder while driving and it won’t charge if you have a thicker case. Interior space may be limited in the C8, but what was wrong with integrating the charging pad into the center console’s cubby?Number four on the list boils down to Vehicle Updates, which doesn’t work as expected. After hitting the Install button and leaving the vehicle to mind its own business, the C8 says “Update Unsuccessful” the next time it starts up. In other words, you have to be there in the car and wait for heaven knows how many minutes for the update to be installed. Tesla could teach General Motors a thing or two in this regard.The final displeasure concerns the trunk's appearance once you open the hatch. “This, to me, just says ‘I’m cheap’ while the engine bay looks exotic and expensive. I don’t like it.” Be that as it may, what did you expect from a V8-engined sports car with the motor right in the middle and a starting price of $59,995 including freight? You can’t have it all, and frankly, it’s better to have a trunk than only a frunk.