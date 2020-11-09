UReady Trike Will Have You Running Like Forrest Gump

C8 Corvette Owner Asks $2 Million for a Stingray 2LT Z51

People do plenty of crazy things to have something, especially if that something is rare and demand is through the roof. In the case of the mid-engine Corvette , the lowly Stingray is often listed for $50,000 over the recommended retail price because most dealerships prefer quick profits over keeping the customer for the long haul. 12 photos



“One of a kind, rare, and limited production.” I’m not the type to ask my reader if he or she has been living under a rock, but what Zane Prescott is telling you is incorrect. The Stingray is a mass-produced sports car and the specification of this particular example of the breed is – dare I say it – downright common. Our protagonist also claims that you can “wait two years for delivery because you’re way behind on ordering one.”



But wait, there’s more! “Once I get my return email from Hennessy Performance Engineering and go to install their 1,200-horsepower package, the price will go up to $3 million.” Read that again, now ask yourself how come a $35,000-odd upgrade is special enough to justify an increase of $1,000,000 over the already ludicrous price. Yeah, it's not worth it.



Zane also makes a case for the first-ever C8 sold at auction,



