C8 Corvette Owner Asks $2 Million for a Stingray 2LT Z51

9 Nov 2020, 14:35 UTC ·
People do plenty of crazy things to have something, especially if that something is rare and demand is through the roof. In the case of the mid-engine Corvette, the lowly Stingray is often listed for $50,000 over the recommended retail price because most dealerships prefer quick profits over keeping the customer for the long haul.
As the headline implies, human greed can do much worse than that. There’s a C8 going for $2 million at the time of writing on Facebook Marketplace, and the seller gives one hell of a justification for the inflated asking price.

“One of a kind, rare, and limited production.” I’m not the type to ask my reader if he or she has been living under a rock, but what Zane Prescott is telling you is incorrect. The Stingray is a mass-produced sports car and the specification of this particular example of the breed is – dare I say it – downright common. Our protagonist also claims that you can “wait two years for delivery because you’re way behind on ordering one.”

But wait, there’s more! “Once I get my return email from Hennessy Performance Engineering and go to install their 1,200-horsepower package, the price will go up to $3 million.” Read that again, now ask yourself how come a $35,000-odd upgrade is special enough to justify an increase of $1,000,000 over the already ludicrous price. Yeah, it's not worth it.

Zane also makes a case for the first-ever C8 sold at auction, VIN 001 that grabbed $3 million last year from Rick Hendrick in the name of charity. “That’s what I base the value of my car at. That’s the price or I’ll keep my car.”

There’s nothing wrong with flipping a car. We do live in a free world and the value of a used vehicle is judged by the market to the detriment of the seller. But asking $2 mil for a used ‘Vette that isn’t loaded is wishful thinking, more so if you remember that new models are sitting in showrooms at $150k.
