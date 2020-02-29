C8 Corvette Gets Audi R8 Face Swap, Mix Looks Stable

Before Chevrolet fully showcased the C8 Corvette last year, we were flooded with renderings attempting to showcase the final look of the mid-engined animal. Once the General Motors halo car was released, the renderings continued, with these either trying to give us a taste of upcoming go-faster derivatives like the Z06 or portraying various custom incarnations of the machine.
And while the pixel effort we have here certainly doesn't try to picture the future ZR1 or any other factory model, it's can't be labeled as a tuner ride per se. And that's because this C8 Chevrolet Stingray has been gifted with parts from four other performance cars (if you're willing to play the guessing game, make sure to do it before moving on to the paragraph below).
Ready? Here we go: that front end comes from the facelifted second-generation Audi R8 (the current model), the wheels are borrowed from the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the aero work was lifted off the McLaren 600 LT and (drum rolls) the daytime running light signature in the headlights is shared with the Mercedes-AMG GT R (Pro).
Of course, one might naturally wonder about the sense such a melange makes. Well, for one, this can be used as a symbol for all the C8 body mods we can expect to see once more customers take delivery of their examples - keep in mind that the process has kicked off earlier this month.
And, looking past the various custom aero kits, widebody goodies and slammed rides, certain Corvette drivers might just turn this into a modern-day Pontiac Fiero, gifting the thing with panels aimed at impersonating Italian exotics. After all, even when talking about a $80,000 C8 (this should be the point where GM stops losing money), this is three or four times more affordable than Maranello or Sant'Agata Bolognese machines.
