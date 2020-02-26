“Mad” Mike Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch Set to Prove the Earth Is Flat

RHD 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Reveals Interior Design

The 470 pound-feet of torque are also important of note, more so if you want to As opposed to right-hand-drive conversions of the Chevrolet Camaro, the Stingray Z51 in 3LT flavor will be RHD from the factory. The golden bowtie confirmed this information back in July 2019, but this is the first time we actually see the right-hand-drive ‘Vette.Manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky for the entire world, the C8 in RHD will also be imported to Japan. As a matter of fact, Chevrolet needed 60 hours to sell 300 examples of the mid-engine breed in the Land of the Rising Sun. Those living in the United Kingdom can expect their Stingrays to arrive in early 2021 for the 2021 model year.Coming courtesy of Corvette Blogger , the interior photo of the RHD C8 reveals GT2 sports seats leather bolstering and suede bottoms, a 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel, and a brown-black color combination. The dashboard can be summed up as the mirror image of the LHD C8, down to the smallest of details imaginable.There’s no denying the right-hand-drive setup is priced higher than the left-hand-drive ‘Vette, and we have an idea about the price point from Japan. The Stingray Z51 3LT costs over ten million yen over there, translating to approximately $91,000. Configuring a similar specification in the U.S. will set you back $76,945 including destination.As opposed to the bone-stock Stingray, the Z51 Performance Package levels up the ‘Vette with heavy-duty cooling, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer-only tires measuring 19 and 20 inches, an e-for the rear end, more aggressive ratio for the rear axle, the performance exhaust, suspension, Brembo brakes, and a specific splitter and spoiler. The LT2 small-block V8 is also a little more powerful, producing 495 horsepower.The 470 pound-feet of torque are also important of note, more so if you want to obliterate the rear tires into a puff of smoke.