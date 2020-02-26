Who Would’ve Known the C8 Corvette Stingray Can Donut?

Rear-wheel-drive makes it far easier to donut a car, more so if we’re talking about a high-output engine under the hood. Obviously enough the C8 Corvette in Stingray guise can do exactly that with relative ease.
The Straight Pipes calls the donuts in the following video the world’s first for the C8 Corvette Stingray, but that’s not true. Remember that clip from September 2019 of an orange car doing the tire-smoking dance? We do…
Just like Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained, Yuri and Jaku of The Straight Pipes can’t believe how much bang for the buck you’re getting for $59,995 including destination charge. A well-equipped model will set you back closer to $75,000, but nevertheless, Chevrolet did great for once!
The C8 also differentiates itself from other Chevy products and the seventh generation by not cutting corners in terms of interior appointments. On the downside, General Motors didn’t develop nor does it plan to introduce a manual transmission in the Stingray and subsequent C8 models.
“It’s actually really great.” That's how The Straight Pipes describes the dual-clutch transmission that replaces the eight-speed automatic of the C7, and “it’s actually better than the [2020 Ford Mustang Shelby] GT500 dual clutch.” Yuri and Jaku, however, didn’t get one thing right about the new ‘Vette.
When they were talking among themselves about choosing the C8 over exotics costing three to four times as much, The Straight Pipes couldn’t do better than mention the “crazy engine sounds and crazy Italianness” as differentiating factors for the latter. The truth of the matter is, someone with a little more than $59,995 burning through the pocket wouldn’t cross-shop between General Motors and a Ferrari F8 Tributo.
A similar point can be made for the Stingray against the 718 Cayman S. Someone who’s intent on spending his hard-earned cash on a Porsche with a boxer engine behind the driver's backside wouldn’t even consider the Chevy as an alternative, let alone a front-engined performance car such as the Shelby or the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.
Heading on over to the comments section on YouTube, a certain someone hits the nail on the head. “Why do people keep comparing this car to Lambos and McLarens? They're not even in the same tax bracket!”
