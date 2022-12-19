BYD's ATTO 3 Was Showing Off at Thailand's International Motor Expo

This particular vehicle comes to us courtesy of BYD Auto Company, a subsidiary of Chinese multi-national manufacturer BYD, an acronym for "Build Your Dreams."
After discontinuing the manufacturing of gas-powered automobiles in March of 2022, its current range of automobiles is comprised of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). In September 2022, the company overtook Tesla as the largest EV manufacturer in the world and also became the first automaker to sell 1,000,000 NEVs (New Energy Vehicle) in a year.
The model autoevolution found to be the most appealing and intriguing is the new BYD ATTO 3, built on the company's all-new e-platform 3.0, designed exclusively for electric vehicles. It is powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery produced by the BYD subsidiary, Fin Dreams Battery.
The proprietary 60.48 kWh Blade battery design may just be the most compelling reason for consumers to consider the ATTO 3. With 201.15 hp (150 kWh) and 228 foot-pounds (319 Nm) of torque, the ATTO 3 has 323 miles (521 km) of range and an acceleration from 0-62 mph (0-100 kp/h) in 7.3 seconds.
In-home charging with BYD's wallbox takes approximately 9.5-10 hours, while reported 88 kW fast charging capabilities bring the battery from 0-80% in roughly 50 minutes. The Blade heartiness of the Blade battery technology cannot be understated. The flat rectangular shape improves cooling efficiency and preheating performance. In fact, the battery passed the rigorous nail penetration test, which tests for the thermal runaway of batteries without emitting any smoke and only reaching 30 to 60°C surface temps. The overall life of the battery is a whopping 5,000 charge and discharge cycles.
VCU, BMS, MCU, PDU, DC-DC controller, onboard charger, permanent magnet synchronous motor, and transmission.
The impressive technical characteristics are paired with a pretty nifty and nimble compact SUV that really exhibits a profile more akin to a crossover SUV with a height of 1,615 mm (63.58") and a 2,720 mm (107") wheelbase.
On the outside, the ATTO 3 has exceptional street appeal, with body lines reminiscent of a sporty sedan sitting atop 18" (45.72 cm) alloy wheels. Sleek LED headlights are separated by a DRL (daytime running light) LED, running across the front fascia with a similar design in the rear.
Inside, the ATTO 3 is quite ergonomic with a center console featuring a wireless charging pad, that takes inspiration from an airplane cockpit. The vegan-leather two-toned, heated and electronically adjustable leather seats were of excellent quality in the car on display. Guitar strings running along the door panels used for storage are somewhat of an odd feature, but did add some personality to the panoramic sunroof-lit interior.
Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to link your phone via the infotainment system managed on a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen.
As with the GWM Good Cat GT we covered earlier, the safety features of the ATTO 3 are world class. In fact, the SUV achieved a 5-Star rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).
An advanced driving assist system (ADAS) provides blind spot detection, Lake Keep Assistance (LKA), which automatically guides the SUV back into a lane if the driver gets distracted. The system's Intelligent Cruise Control allows the ATTO 3 to keep a safe distance from a vehicle in front at speeds below 60 kp/h (37 mph).
Driving in reverse is made safer by a Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake features. Seven airbags, automatic emergency braking, speed-sensored door locks, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking round out the safety features.
Overall, we found the BYD ATTO 3 to be well-designed and with a high degree of quality in every way possible that we could determine without the ability for a test drive. The ATTO 3 is also reasonably priced at a little under $35,000 (32,943 euros).
