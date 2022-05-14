Bugatti Chiron Parts for Sale on eBay, Get Ready to Feel Poor

Bugatti is about to pull the plug on the Chiron for good, after completing the assembly of the final cars. The entire production run had been sold out by mid-January, this year, with the remaining 40 units or so capturing the attention of deep-pocketed enthusiasts.
Thus, the only place left where you can still find one for grabs is the good old used car market. And that’s not the only Chiron-related thing that you will find there, because the offer varies from scale models that are dirt cheap, and not that well made obviously, to all kinds of parts for the Molsheim hypercar.
Looking to show you how much various components cost, such as the wheels, a complete interior, or certain body panels, we took a close look on eBay, only to be baffled by what we found. As it turns out, one could buy quite a lot of stuff for the Bugatti Chiron online, and as you can imagine, most of them cost more than your daily.
For instance, at the time of writing, there were a bumper, grille, and front hood offered as a whole for almost $180,000. The rear engine cover retails for nearly $95,000, whereas a grille and the lower section of the bumper will set you back $77,000. The rear bumper is another $74,000, the diffuser costs $56,000, the front hood is over $46,000, and for the side skirts, you are looking at more than $24,000. Heck, even that rear wing is very expensive at almost $14,000. For a set of floormats, you will have to spend another $3,000.
You can check out each and every ad by accessing this page, and scrolling down, and if you were hoping that perhaps building your own Chiron using only OEM stuff is the key, then you will be disappointed. Before clicking the aforementioned link, answer this: would you ever consider blowing several million dollars on a Bugatti if you had the funds?
