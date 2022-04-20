Jaw, Meet Floor: Bugatti's Latest Chiron Hypercars Are All About Customization

Remember that colorful Chiron that Bugatti presented earlier this month, when they announced that the Super Sport entered production? Why, of course you do, what kind of question is that, because it came from their Sur Mesure customization program, just like the pictured Pur Sport, both of which have now been detailed by the company.
One of the first units of the Chiron Super Sport to have been delivered to its owner, it features a California Blue base finish, decorated with Arancia Mira applied by hand over the course of many weeks. It displays the number 38 on the horseshoe grille, at the customer’s request, and features more Arancia Mira on the magnesium wheels, and in the engine bay. The same theme was applied to the cabin, otherwise dressed in fine leather upholstery.
Exiting Bugatti’s factory in Molsheim at the same time was one unique Chiron Pur Sport, with the trim level deemed as “the most agile Bugatti ever created.” It has a Blue Carbon base color, and Nocturne stripes. The colors of France’s national flag bedeck the rear wing end plates, and the horseshoe grille displays the number 9 in French Racing Blue. For the cockpit, the owner wanted a combination of Beluga Black and French Racing Blue, and the Sur Mesure team delivered it.
“The ‘Vague de Lumiere’ paintwork applied to these two examples of our hyper sports cars embodies Bugatti’s fundamental philosophies; craftsmanship, innovation, and heritage,” said President Christophe Piochon. “We are always striving to enhance the Bugatti customer experience, from point of enquiry through to final handover and aftersales service, to levels never before offered in the automotive world. I’m truly excited to witness what our customers, alongside the Sur Mesure team, create in the years to come.”
In case you forgot, the Bugatti Chiron is completely sold out. The Super Sport model, with its longtail design, used to start at €3.2 million ($3.45 million) in Europe, and it has 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,176 kW) on tap, produced by the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine. It needs 2.4 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) officially, but unofficially, it is one tenth of a second faster. The Chiron Pur Sport is just as fast, despite having 99 hp (100 ps / 74 kW) less.
These two builds have made Bugatti remember other similar creations from the past. One of them was the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport L’Or Blanc that came to life in 2011 and was made in partnership with Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlin. Hand-painted lines decorate its body too, in Blue. Eight years later, they came up with the Chiron Zebra 1 of 1, which featured unique Titanium Blue and Gunpowder Grey, a theme inspired by natural light that took three weeks to paint.
