Back in summer, when the tribute to the iconic EB110 that is the Centodieci showed up, pixel wielders raced to reinterpret the hypercar, with the results ranging from new " liveries " to complete reinterpretations of the concept.

Well, it looks like the uber-limited Molsheim machine (only ten are being brought to the world, for $9 million apiece) is still a magnet for rendering specialists. And the "wagon" take sitting before us has been created by simply playing with the angle of the roof.Sure, since the all-mighty W16 motor occupies the middle section of the machine, the extra space wouldn't exactly boost practicality, but perhaps it could reduce turbulence even further and increase top speed (Breadvan thoughts, anybody?).And once the new body style has been achieved, the rear wing of the original, which comes in a noticeable size, was removed - you can simply use the gallery above, which also includes photos of the original, to compare the two (the rendering can be found in the first three images).Oh, and let's not overlook the fact that the factory wheels are no longer in place - does this surprise one after all the details mentioned above?In the end, the whole contraption looks pretty close to the wonderful machines that came out of the wedge era, such as the Lamborghini Countach or the Lancia Stratos Zero - don't be surprised to find pixel reinterpretations of the originals behind the links.Then again, when we're talking about an artist with this kind of experience (heck, we've been talking about Yasid's virtual contraptions since 2014), everything appears simple.