Slammed Bugatti La Voiture Noire Looks Like the Most Expensive Batmobile

When talking about renderings, I often mention that no machine is safe from the pixel wand these days. Well, we are now here to discuss the most recent example of this, which involves the Bugatti (wait for it) La Voiture Noire.
As the car collection dreamers among you will point out, the LVN currently holds the title for the world's most expensive new car, having sold for a whopping $18.7 million.
Perhaps the said financial number is what kept Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this virtual build, from taking the project too far. Keep in mind this isn't the pixel wielder's usual approach, which involves going far deeper down the rabbit hole.
Zooming in on the W16 monster, we find this has been given the slammed treatment, with its ride height now requiring a microscope to measure.
The connection to the road is further touched by the addition of custom wheels. Coming in a dark chrome finish and packing uber-fat lips, the rolling goodies will certainly split opinions, not least thanks to their camber angles - make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to reach the rear view, where the said detail is even more obvious compared to what's offered by the front view.
For the record, the gear head who grabbed the keys remains unconfirmed. You see, the early rumors mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for placing Bugattis in his garage, as a potential owner. However, such info has proven to be nothing but smoke and mirrors.
And, as we've discussed last month, we are now looking at a new lead: the La Voiture Noire could be owned by Saudi Prince Badr bin Saud, who had previously acquired the world premirere Chiron and the Bugatti Vision GT Concept (many collectors weren't aware of the fact that the latter was for sale until it was too late for them).
