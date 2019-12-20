Bugatti Veyron "Lemon" Looks Like the Ultimate Sophistication

No, of course this Bugatti Veyron is not a lemon. And not only is this hypercar perfectly fine, but the W16 beast has also received an aftermarket makeover.
It's not difficult to understand why the owner of a Veyron would want to take his toy down the aftermarket path these days: since the Chiron is joined by more and more derivatives, the Veyron might just need a few custom touches to stay fresh.
Of course, changes that can be reversed without too much hassle are welcome, as other upgrades would involve messing with an icon (that doesn't mean such transformations don't happen and here's an example of a Veyron driver who commissioned some sort of Super Sport aftermarket conversion).
Case in point the Veyron sitting before us, which now aims to turn heads over in Los Angeles, one of the world's supercar capitals.
The makeover may appear simple, but required serious work and was completed by a shop called RDBLA, which constantly caters to famous customers needs, which is only normal, given the location.
Thanks to a wrap, yellow is now the dominating shade of the Molsheim machine, and this allows the imposing styling cues of the Veyron to stand out. Then there are the black sides that define the lower area of the quad-turbo beast, Bugatti horseshoe grille included.
Black is also used for the custom wheels of the hypercar, which feature a complex multi-spoke design that draws attention on its own.
This Bugatti Chiron wrap was preceded by a rendering and Monaco Auto Design, the digital label behind the work, shares the task description with us: "The brief was simple - loud color(s) staying within the panel boundaries of the bodywork,"
And since we're talking about a rendering vs. build tale (check out the dedicated tag below), you can notice both via the social media post we have here.
The brief was simple - loud color(s) staying within the panel boundaries of the bodywork.