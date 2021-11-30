Bruder EXP-4 Redefines Teardrop Trailer Habitats With Limitless Capabilities

What you're looking at today is nothing more than one of the most beefed-up, rugged, and morphed teardrop-style campers I've seen in a very long time, and imagine that I seek out gear like this for a living. I'm not saying I've seen it all, but the EXP-4 habitat is something a bit different than what we may be used to.
Just look at that stance, the ground clearance, and the clean-cut body. This structure is yielded by closed-cell, epoxy-bonded quad-weave fiberglass composite up to 60 mm (2.36 in) thick in certain areas and includes no pathways for leakage. Bruder also likes to boast that the construction can "handle up to 10x its own body weight." The EXP-4 is also tested in weather ranging from 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) to -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), all that's then set on an "airtight" chassis with two recovery points and an optional winch.
Holding this entire structure on its feet, a solid suspension is all that's needed. A Bruder-designed suspension with 12-in (30.5-cm) adjustable wheel travel, 450 grade tapered suspension arms, and four Bruder remote canister rose joint shock absorbers can handle nearly anything you throw at it.
Like most other trailers of this type, the interior isn't going to be boasting much. Nonetheless, the little that is included inside is set to "first-class comfort" levels. With a width of 6 ft (1.83 m) and a length of 7.16 ft (2,18 m), the sleeping area should be more than suitable for two, maybe even three guests. An additional bed can also be supplied for children, or just add a roof-top tent and sleep up to six with one single camper. LED lighting and extensive storage areas are found as well.
kitchen for the evening, just drop the rear hatch in place, and everything is airtight once again.
To say that this is the end of this story would be folly. In truth, you can take an EXP-4 and deck it out with so much gear and racks that it'll look as though you're moving every time you take this sucker out of the garage. Add a roof rack, roof bars, bike racks, even kayak holders. If you want to, Bruder will be more than willing to hear how you'd like to spend some more cash.
Overall, you can expect your EXP-4 to start its pricing at 54,500 AUD (38,880 USD at current exchange rates), but you will need to worry about shipping and things like that as Bruder doesn't seem to have a direct line to the U.S. market. But you may be able to find a dealership that has one of these gems lying around. However, expect a bump in price.
