Extenda Is an Off-Grid, Off-Road, and Highly-Expansive Habitat Travel Trailer

One team that's been climbing the RV ladder since 1994 is Trackabout Camper Trailers. With a knack for building trailers that seem to go where other trailers dare not, and their ability to offer a massive habitat once you're done romping for the day, you too might consider this Australian manufacturer for your next RV purchase. While just two models are revealed on their website, that's really all they need.
Today, however, we'll be looking at the Extenda, a travel trailer that transforms into one of the largest off-grid habitats I've seen in weeks. Remember, I'm out there hunting for this sort of stuff every day. Before we continue, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery to really get a feel for what we'll be talking about today.
All good? Great. Well, just to get right to it, the Extenda is a trailer that comes in with a height of 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), length of 5.3 meters (17.4 feet), and width of 1.74 meters (5.7 feet). While that may not sound like a very large off-grid-ready machine, wait for it.
Now, the images you've seen in the gallery reveal two possibilities for your Extenda. The first is the addition of the Basecamp tent annex with awning and exterior shower, and the second is the Touring tent. Each option does offer an extensive array of features to fit your off-grid lifestyle, so do take the time to check out which is most fitting for you. I personally like the Basecamp as it features another annex where a couple of mobile beds can be set up.
What makes the Extenda attractive is its ability to include just about anything you want and need to live a full off-grid life. Going through absolutely everything this machine features would be sheer madness, but I will make sure to note the good stuff.
The camper's exterior features things like holders for gas tanks and jerry cans, powder-coated aluminum toolbox, mudguard storage boxes, and stone protection on leading edges. Drop-down stabilizer legs, spare wheel mount, and that solid rack on top are all you need. Double-pressed zinc anneal panels with a seam-sealed body protect everything you bring along.
Inside the camper, a queen-sized mattress, clothing drawers, LED lighting, and an under-bed pantry are all you'll find. Sure, it may sound bleak, but they really love the outdoors in Australia, so interior activities are down to a minimum.
While there are a couple deep-cycle batteries, 50-amp Anderson plug, and 12-volt power outlets, for anything else like solar power, you'll have to check in with the crew at Trackabout. Like most other RV manufacturers, they'll be more than glad to hear how you'd like to spend some extra cash on your dream habitat.
As for the question on everyone's mind, a set price is hard to place on the Extenda as each model differs from one dealership to the next. But, I've found some priced around 31,000 USD (42,479 AUD at current exchange rates) or more depending on the features in place. Pretty dang good for what looks like a nearly indestructible outdoor habitat.
