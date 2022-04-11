British Real Estate Billionaire’s Yacht Boasts a Versatile Helipad and Two Cinemas

One of the top choices among luxury charter yachts, Siren is also the personal toy of one of UK’s richest men. Although it’s part of an older generation of superyachts, Siren continues to turn heads and is still a fine example of elegant naval architecture and innovative design.
The famous Reuben brothers, David and Simon, aged 80 and 77, were listed as the second richest family in the UK by the Sunday Times. Born in India, they moved with their parents to London in the 1950s and ended up building a real estate and development empire called Reuben Brothers. Siren, considered to be David’s private yacht, is one of the many expensive billionaire’s toys owned by the British tycoon, named that way due to its alluring silhouette that makes it appear even longer than its 242 feet (74 meters) and exquisite exterior spaces.
Built by Nobiskrug in Germany, in 2008, Siren was highly innovative at the time and went on to win several prestigious awards. It was the world’s first luxury yacht to boast a hydraulic foldable helicopter platform that could also be turned into a dancefloor, a stage, or used as a sun deck. It was also one of the first to have a master’s suite with direct access to a fold-out balcony. It was designed with wide corridors and staircases large enough for two people to walk side by side.
Today, its guests (which can be accommodated in six cabins) are able to enjoy a generous interior movie theater on the bridge deck, as well as an outdoor cinema on the aft deck, perfect for relaxed evenings. A spacious jacuzzi, sun pads at all angles, and multiple dining areas welcome them at any time.
Being pampered by an onboard massage specialist, yoga instructor, and hair stylist is not unusual for a high-end charter yacht, but it’s the first time we’ve heard about one where daily newspapers can be downloaded and printed on board, so that you don’t miss your favorite publications while out at sea.
But for this and all the other luxuries on board, you’d have to take over $530,000 per week out of your pocket. The alluring Siren may be one man’s special toy, but it’s also occasionally available for others, according to the Burgess Yachts listing, and still one of the most sophisticated superyachts out there.
Built by Nobiskrug in Germany, in 2008, Siren was highly innovative at the time and went on to win several prestigious awards. It was the world’s first luxury yacht to boast a hydraulic foldable helicopter platform that could also be turned into a dancefloor, a stage, or used as a sun deck. It was also one of the first to have a master’s suite with direct access to a fold-out balcony. It was designed with wide corridors and staircases large enough for two people to walk side by side.
Today, its guests (which can be accommodated in six cabins) are able to enjoy a generous interior movie theater on the bridge deck, as well as an outdoor cinema on the aft deck, perfect for relaxed evenings. A spacious jacuzzi, sun pads at all angles, and multiple dining areas welcome them at any time.
Being pampered by an onboard massage specialist, yoga instructor, and hair stylist is not unusual for a high-end charter yacht, but it’s the first time we’ve heard about one where daily newspapers can be downloaded and printed on board, so that you don’t miss your favorite publications while out at sea.
But for this and all the other luxuries on board, you’d have to take over $530,000 per week out of your pocket. The alluring Siren may be one man’s special toy, but it’s also occasionally available for others, according to the Burgess Yachts listing, and still one of the most sophisticated superyachts out there.