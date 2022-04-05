Biotech Billionaire’s Shadow Vessel for His Superyacht Is a Massive Next-Gen Laboratory

What if all superyachts were used to help all humanity in one way or another? It might seem a utopic vision, but as more billionaires focus on projects that address global concerns, this idea is slowly taking shape. A new, stunning floating laboratory is the perfect example of that.
The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is typically an event where luxurious features and opulent design take center stage. But among the hundreds of boats that were showcased this year, one stood out as a revolutionary project. Although it was built in 2020 and completely transformed in 2021, the Gene Chaser made its first public appearance in the industry only recently.
That’s when everyone got to marvel at the majestic vessel that was specifically refitted to accommodate a next-generation laboratory. A shadow vessel that is just as big as the mothership itself is already rare, but one that’s also a scientific platform dedicated to cutting-edge research is even more incredible. But there’s a simple explanation – the one who owns both of them happens to be a biotech billionaire, known as a pioneer in next-gen DNA sequencing, Dr. Jonathan Rothberg.
According to Rothberg, he was already conducting research projects on his personal superyacht, the 180-foot (55 meters) Gene Machine, but they were interfering too much with the family’s personal space. So he decided to dedicate an entire vessel to science. The team at Amels and Damen Yachting performed a “marathon refitting” of a ship called Blue Ocean.
It now has two labs, one enclosed and air-conditioned, and one in the open hangar. Other areas were redesigned for conferences and other educational purposes. The new crew areas include space for four full-time scientists, while up to eight visiting experts can also be accommodated. The vessel also boasts professional landing crafts and research equipment. But there’s also a bath tub, and space for relaxation.
As its captain points out, the Gene Chaser is also impressive in terms of performance, able to hit 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) and to travel for 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km).
As its name suggests, the Gene Chaser is meant to research the potential of nature’s genes as solutions for multiple global concerns. The first experiments onboard were already conducted, but now that pandemic is no longer an obstacle, dr. Rothberg plans to travel the globe with its two stunning superyachts side by side.
