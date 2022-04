USAF to Start Operating Single-Seat Amphibious Aircraft With an Open Cockpit

The Army is interested in adding a capability that had not been available before – a type of air transportation that doesn’t cost more that ground transportation and that can be deployed fast, with only a few hours of training required for the future pilots. In fact, any service member could easily become a pilot for this unusual “flying car” that would provide support for emergency first response , search and rescue missions, plus personnel transportation.Unlike other eVTOLs that have gained the U.S. Air Force’s attention due to being highly-sophisticated and innovative, Hexa was designed as a leisure aircraft that would make vertical flight accessible to anyone.It doesn’t require a pilot license because it’s so light (it qualifies as a “powered ultralight” according to the Federal Aviation Administration), boasting a wingless body with an unusual open cockpit, powered by 18 motors. It’s amphibious too, another quality that made it attractive for military operations.Lift, the Texas-based company that developed Hexa, started working with the Air Force last year and was recently awarded a Phase 3 contract through the prestigious Agility Prime program. This is basically a green light for Lift to continue test flights and development of its single-seat multi-rotor aircraft. These more “rigorous” tests are due to begin at the Eglin Air Force Base and will include acoustics testing and developing a modular cargo adaptation for the airframe.Last year, Hexa achieved a memorable milestone when a military cargo aircraft, the C-130J Super Hercules, carried an eVTOL inside for the first time ever. That is when the Texas-based company achieved initial military airworthiness approval for its single-seat eVTOL.With this new and advanced testing phase, Hexa is getting closer to begin operating within several U.S. military departments.