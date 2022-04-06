Lilium Kicks Off High-Speed Flight Tests for Its Future eVTOL Jet

UAM (urban air mobility) is still just a concept, but it’s closer to becoming reality. One of the names that is determined to become successful in the new world of air taxis and electric private aircraft is Lilium. The company has recently reached a milestone in the development of its promising eVTOL (electri vertical take-off and landing) with 36 propellers.
Phoenix 2 is the name of the fifth generation technology demonstrator for Lilium’s eVTOL jet. After having conducted initial flight tests in southern Germany last year, Phoenix 2 has just kicked off advanced flight testing in Spain. For this next phase, experts will conduct a full test campaign, including transition flights and high-speed flights.
The ATLAS Flight Test Center in Spain was selected due to its advanced infrastructure, providing aircraft with a large unpopulated area that they can fly over, and even transition to high-speed operation. The Andalusian Foundation for Aerospace Development (FADA) and Center for Advanced Aerospace Technologies (CATEC) have also supported Lilium’s advanced testing campaign.
What makes this future eVTOL jet unique is the Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), a technology which Lilium developed over several years. The aircraft’s electric jet motors, integrated into the wing flaps, enable more efficient maneuvering through thrust vector control, in all flight phases. Its estimated top speed of 300 kph (186 mph) and range of 300 km (186 miles) could make it an interesting option for private, emissions-free air travel.
The aircraft can be configured as a luxury private jet with four seats, an air taxi with six seats, or a cargo jet with no seats. The biggest private aviation company in the world, NetJets, will be one of the first to offer these electric jets to private owners, having already agreed to purchase 150 aircraft from Lilium.
In order to speed up the flight test campaign even more, the company will work with an additional demonstrator aircraft, the Phoenix 3, set to arrive at the testing facility in Spain this summer.
The ATLAS Flight Test Center in Spain was selected due to its advanced infrastructure, providing aircraft with a large unpopulated area that they can fly over, and even transition to high-speed operation. The Andalusian Foundation for Aerospace Development (FADA) and Center for Advanced Aerospace Technologies (CATEC) have also supported Lilium’s advanced testing campaign.
What makes this future eVTOL jet unique is the Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), a technology which Lilium developed over several years. The aircraft’s electric jet motors, integrated into the wing flaps, enable more efficient maneuvering through thrust vector control, in all flight phases. Its estimated top speed of 300 kph (186 mph) and range of 300 km (186 miles) could make it an interesting option for private, emissions-free air travel.
The aircraft can be configured as a luxury private jet with four seats, an air taxi with six seats, or a cargo jet with no seats. The biggest private aviation company in the world, NetJets, will be one of the first to offer these electric jets to private owners, having already agreed to purchase 150 aircraft from Lilium.
In order to speed up the flight test campaign even more, the company will work with an additional demonstrator aircraft, the Phoenix 3, set to arrive at the testing facility in Spain this summer.