Vertical Aerospace Sells 500 eVTOLs in Less Than a Year, Confirming Its Leading Position

Vertical Space claimed to be the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer with the largest number of pre-orders on the market. Thanks to its collaboration with aircraft leasing expert Avolon, the company managed to get 500 of its aircraft already sold, with an estimated earning of at least $2 billion.
In the summer of 2021, Avolon purchased 500 eVTOLs from Vertical Aerospace, making it the manufacturers with the most impressive pre-order book at the time. Now, after less than a year, it has successfully placed all of the aircraft, even exceeding the order book by 50 options. Avolon has established UAM (urban air mobility) Working Groups all over the world, in places such as Brazil (with GOL), Greenland (with Air Greenland), Japan (with Japan Airlines) and Southeast Asia (with AirAsia).
The latest one to join this impressive list, bringing the placement of the 500 VX4 air taxis to completion, is Gozen Holding, an aviation conglomerate in Turkey, which owns Freebird Airlines. Under a recent contract, Gozen has agreed to purchase or lease 50 eVTOLs, with the option for 50 additional aircraft. This will be a pioneering moment for UAM operations in Turkey.
Istanbul in particular has a huge potential for air taxi operations – because it’s known for its huge traffic. The airports in the area are distant, and the waterway networks are always overcrowded. Statistics show that 50 million people use ferries or boats in Istanbul every year. Air taxis would provide an alternative way of traveling that’s much faster, quieter, and more sustainable. The upcoming Working Group established by Gozen and Avolon will explore these opportunities. Soon, Istanbul might become one of the main centers for air taxi services in the world. This is the first step towards that goal.
Boasting a high-performance powertrain, developed together with Rolls-Royce, and fighter jet-inspired avionics, the VX4 will kick off test flights this year.
The latest one to join this impressive list, bringing the placement of the 500 VX4 air taxis to completion, is Gozen Holding, an aviation conglomerate in Turkey, which owns Freebird Airlines. Under a recent contract, Gozen has agreed to purchase or lease 50 eVTOLs, with the option for 50 additional aircraft. This will be a pioneering moment for UAM operations in Turkey.
Istanbul in particular has a huge potential for air taxi operations – because it’s known for its huge traffic. The airports in the area are distant, and the waterway networks are always overcrowded. Statistics show that 50 million people use ferries or boats in Istanbul every year. Air taxis would provide an alternative way of traveling that’s much faster, quieter, and more sustainable. The upcoming Working Group established by Gozen and Avolon will explore these opportunities. Soon, Istanbul might become one of the main centers for air taxi services in the world. This is the first step towards that goal.
Boasting a high-performance powertrain, developed together with Rolls-Royce, and fighter jet-inspired avionics, the VX4 will kick off test flights this year.