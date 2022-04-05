SkyPak Flying Backpack Takes Off, an 80 Lb eVTOL With 12 Motors and 6 Pairs of Propellers

More on this:

1 “Jetpack Guy” Flying Into LAX Flight Path Was Probably a Jack Skellington Balloon

2 Gravity Industries Brings Out the Iron Man Suit for Demo of Armed Forces’ Possible Future

3 “The Jetpack Guy Is Back” Flying Into LAX Flight Path, FBI Is Investigating

4 Electric Backpack Helicopter Takes Its First Manned Flight in Australia

5 Guy in a Jet Suit Smashes Usain Bolt’s 100 M Record