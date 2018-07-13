BMW X7 Prototype Also Spotted at Calvin Klein Store

SUV

Colorado is half a country away from where the X7 will be built, the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina. However, this remote location is famous for high-altitude testing, and it's where TFL filmed this prototype.The X7 already enjoyed a special media event where people got to test camouflaged prototypes just like this one. So we know quite a bit about the crossover. It's going to be the biggest model in the lineup with a 7-seat configuration designed to take on the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, the Volvo XC90 or the Lexus LX.It's also going to way about 2.3 tons. While that might sound daunting, the X7 doesn't look that much bigger than the Nissan crossover parked right next to it.The styling isn't that much different from the X5 that's already been revealed. The large kidney grilles, slightly connected in the middle, are set off by the latest LED design and a large lower intake element. The interior, meanwhile, it going to be pretty much identical. For a more luxurious feel, we recommend the optional captain's chairs.Even though it's not yet clear if the 7-seatwill be offered in Europe, we know that a diesel engine has already been fully developed. We're talking about the "M50d" system, which is a quad-turbocharged 3-liter unit.Also, the X7 will be available with a normal xDrive40i 3-liter gasoline-burner, which is what we have in this video. The M50i has also been confirmed, equipped with the familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbo configuration. All versions will get a new ZF 8-speed automatic. Adaptive suspension, all-wheel steering and a variety of safety systems will all be available as options.