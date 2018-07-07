Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

5 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Gets the Video Presentation It Deserves

3 2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe Spied Up Close With AMG Line Kit

2 Spy Photos: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is Elegant With a Dash of Sportiness

More on this:

2019 Mercedes GLE Dashboard Revealed by Spy Video, Has Something New

From the new A-Class hatchback to the CLS four-door coupe , Mercedes has done pretty much the same thing with the dashboard of all its cars. The all-new GLE-Class will still have two large screens, but the setup is refreshingly new. 3 photos



The air vents below that are square-shaped and probably have ambient lighting in the middle. A few days ago, some



The new GLE is scheduled to be revealed this fall and will ride on the same MHA platform as the GLC. It's going to have better stuff, from the engines to the suspension. Multiple setups will be offered, like a high-riding off-road suspension or one with adaptive anti-roll bars for handling.



The engines are all going to be shared inline-6 units shared with other Benz models. That means the big Mercedes SUV will finally be able to compete with BMW in this department. No more lack-luster 3.5-liter V6; no more agricultural diesel.



What you will get is more power and torque. Instead of just the GLE 43, you're going to have the GLE 450 with roughly the same power and a GLE 53 model with 435 HP . One or maybe two plug-in hybrid models will also be introduced.



Every system will come with a 9-speed automatic, including the hardcore Mercedes- AMG GLE 63 S with its 600+ HP 4-liter V8. About the only mystery left is if this big SUV will once again have a four-cylinder option to replace the current GLE 250 d (204 HP).



The old GLE's interior was a hot mess of buttons. And we would have been happy if the designers just copy-pasted the E-Class. But they didn't. The screens sit inside the dash instead of on top and are framed by two oversized air vents. And is it just me or are they much bigger too?The air vents below that are square-shaped and probably have ambient lighting in the middle. A few days ago, some official sketches of the dash were released, but they honestly don't do it justice.The new GLE is scheduled to be revealed this fall and will ride on the same MHA platform as the GLC. It's going to have better stuff, from the engines to the suspension. Multiple setups will be offered, like a high-riding off-road suspension or one with adaptive anti-roll bars for handling.The engines are all going to be shared inline-6 units shared with other Benz models. That means the big Mercedeswill finally be able to compete with BMW in this department. No more lack-luster 3.5-liter V6; no more agricultural diesel.What you will get is more power and torque. Instead of just the GLE 43, you're going to have the GLE 450 with roughly the same power and a GLE 53 model with 435. One or maybe two plug-in hybrid models will also be introduced.Every system will come with a 9-speed automatic, including the hardcore Mercedes-GLE 63 S with its 600+ HP 4-liter V8. About the only mystery left is if this big SUV will once again have a four-cylinder option to replace the current GLE 250 d (204 HP).