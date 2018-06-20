Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

5 Yaris GRMN Acceleration Test Is an Exclusive to Listen to the Supercharged 1.8-L

4 BMW M550i vs. M550d Acceleration Isn't Just about Power

3 2019 VW Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI 286 HP Does The 0 to 100 KM/H Sprint

2 2019 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Subjected to 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test

More on this:

2019 Mercedes-Benz A 180 d Does 0 to 100 KM/H in 10.1 Seconds

Because of new regulations, German automakers aren't launching as many powertrain options. As a result, the A 180 d is the only diesel version of the all-new 2019 A-Class hatchback. 20 photos TDI or a BMW 116d. In short, this variant is motivated by a Renault-sourced 1.5-liter turbo rated at 116 HP and 260 Nm of torque.



By comparison, the old A 180 d had 109 HP and claimed it could do 100 km/h in 11.3 seconds. Officially, the 2019 model is supposed to take 10.5 seconds, but the independent test you can watch below shows it's much closer to 10 seconds flat.



Despite losing the independent rear suspension, the 180 d is 20 kg heavier than before, probably due to the mild hybrid tech. But considering it's a larger, more practical car overall, we're not too disappointed.



Top speed, in case you're wondering, is 202 km/h. And because it's got a 7-speed DCT gearbox, everybody should be able to get the maximum performance out of the engine. When it was launched, the whole purpose of the A-Class was to lower Mercedes' fleet emissions to sustainable levels. This model is supposed to get about 4 l/100km and is helping you enjoy that V8 you like so much.



You can have one of these bad boys in Germany from €31,400. Of course, by the time you've added the LED lights, alloy wheels, and digital displays, you're looking at closer to €40,000. But the A-Class has undeniable curb appeal, even if it's not that fast with this engine.



Speaking of which, our intel suggests the big diesel will launch at the end of the year. There will be an AWD and use the 2-liter turbo engine from the A-Class.



If you're really after a sprinter, the A35 should be around shortly, packing over 300 HP and AWD. After that, AMG Will bring out the big guns.



Why is that a problem? Because it doesn't have that much power, only matching a Golf 1.6or a BMW 116d. In short, this variant is motivated by a Renault-sourced 1.5-liter turbo rated at 116and 260 Nm of torque.By comparison, the old A 180 d had 109 HP and claimed it could do 100 km/h in 11.3 seconds. Officially, the 2019 model is supposed to take 10.5 seconds, but the independent test you can watch below shows it's much closer to 10 seconds flat.Despite losing the independent rear suspension, the 180 d is 20 kg heavier than before, probably due to the mild hybrid tech. But considering it's a larger, more practical car overall, we're not too disappointed.Top speed, in case you're wondering, is 202 km/h. And because it's got a 7-speed DCT gearbox, everybody should be able to get the maximum performance out of the engine. When it was launched, the whole purpose of the A-Class was to lower Mercedes' fleet emissions to sustainable levels. This model is supposed to get about 4 l/100km and is helping you enjoy that V8 you like so much.You can have one of these bad boys in Germany from €31,400. Of course, by the time you've added the LED lights, alloy wheels, and digital displays, you're looking at closer to €40,000. But the A-Class has undeniable curb appeal, even if it's not that fast with this engine.Speaking of which, our intel suggests the big diesel will launch at the end of the year. There will be an A 200 d with 150 HP and an A 220 d making 190 HP . Both should be available withand use the 2-liter turbo engine from the A-Class.If you're really after a sprinter, the A35 should be around shortly, packing over 300 HP and AWD. After that,Will bring out the big guns.