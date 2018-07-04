2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe Spied Up Close With AMG Line Kit

The all-new generation GLE Coupe is preparing to take on the BMW X6 and Audi Q8 next year with yet more testing. Our spies were able to get up close and personal with the car, capturing all the details Mercedes left exposed.
For example, we're able to confirm that this prototype has the AMG Line body kit, which features a bolder front grille with a single bar holding the large three-pointed emblem. And around the back, the GLE Coupe sports a discreet diffuser flanked by some small exhaust tips.
Several types of powertrains will be available, including gasoline, diesel, and hybrid. Also, two types of AMG models are coming... three if you count the 63 and 63 S as being separate.
Back in 2014, Mercedes cut the roof of the GLE to make its BMW X6 rival. Taking a sour grapes approach to selling cars, the German automaker also said that it could have launched a Sports Activity Coupe before the X6 came out.
The playing field is going to level out around the middle of 2019 when all-new generations of both models will be revealed. So far, we like the X6 more, partly because the basic GLE is less sporty, more upright.
Once again, Mercedes has opted for a bubble-like roof, which reminds us of the Hyundai i30 Fastback. There are no side skirts, and the taillights are narrow, like on the CLS, giving the GLE Coupe a sporty appearance. However, the one to watch out for will be the widebodied AMG 63 model.
Speaking of engines, that model will downsize from a 5.5-liter to the new 4.0-liter bi-turbo, gaining a couple of dozen horses in the process. Also, a GLE 53 Coupe model is planned, powered by the 435 HP engine from the CLS.
That would be a hybrid, but plug-in hybrid models are undoubtedly on their way too. Despite new emissions regulations, Europeans are still going to enjoy powerful diesel engines with more turbos than Mercedes offered before.
