New Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4Matic Subjected to Acceleration Test

The badge snobs will tell you that having anmakes you part of an exclusive club. But if it puts you in the same league as the SLC 43, you can cancel my membership.Besides the acceleration video, we also took the liberty of sharing Auto Top's POV test drive. As you can see, the CLS 450 looks just as stunning, thanks to a combination of the Edition 1 package and the AMG Line body kit.Usually, you'd be faking it if you bought the big intakes and spoilers, but this has the same engine displacement and everything. The 450 4Matic does 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, just like it says on the box.The model boasts 367 horsepower, compared to the 435of the CLS 53 . But 115 kg lighter because it has no hybrid assist technology. Sounds like an excellent compromise. It's also more frugal... if you're into that kind of thing.I wonder how long before people start arguing that it's the better car. Though Mercedes probably knew the AMG downsizing wouldn't go down well.If you take away the pretentiousness of the performance badge, the 2018 CLS starts to look a lot better. The designo paint and soft contours make it look like a black pebble polished by the ocean. But Mercedes might want to think about switching to flush door mirrors that don't interrupt the lines.As for the interior, well it looks too much like the E-Class for my taste. But that just means you're sitting in the best cabin money can buy. I think it's like the iPhone X: there are other phones that do the same job, but being cheaper automatically makes them less cool. What do all celebrities have? Mercs and iPhones, that's what!