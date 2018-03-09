autoevolution
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4Matic Looks Desirable In Geneva

Slotted above the E-Class but below the AMG-developed GT 4-Door Coupe, the CLS is an excellent exercise in exterior styling. Combining the graceful lines of the W213 with the aggressiveness of the X290, the newcomer isn’t allowed to tread on the toes of its bigger brother, which is why inline-6 mills are the most it can offer.
The CLS brought to Geneva by the three-pointed star is the 450 4Matic, which costs 70,906 euros in Germany and boasts EQ Boost technology. The 2,999-cc engine develops 367 horsepower on its own, with 22 additional ponies coming from the integrated starter-alternator for a total of 389 PS combined and whole lot of torque.

A little later on, the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 will take over as the range-topping model. Regardless of drivetrain configuration, all variants are shipped with the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, even the diesels.

The Darth Vader-esque front fascia and polarizing rear-end design are furthered by the tasteful cabin, which is a level above the E-Class in terms of individuality. Shared bits and bobs include the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system, as well as the five-seat configuration. On the other hand, the sloping roof makes it hard for the CLS to make a case against the E-Class in the headroom department.

A quick look through the options list also reveals how costly the C257 can get when equipped properly. Take the optional key fob for example, offered in a choice of three finishes and priced at 199 euros. The Multibeam LED headlight technology, on the other hand, will set you back €1,636 in Mercedes-Benz’s domestic market.

Noticeably sporty but also comfortable, the CLS-Class also happens to be a tour de force in regard to technology. Take the Active Distance Control Distronic and Active Steering Assist combo, which can change lanes on multi-lane roads at speeds from 80 to 180 km/h (50 to 112 mph) with a nudge of the indicator stalk.

There’s also the choice in suspension technology, with the standard setup complemented by Dynamic Body Control (continuously adjustable damping) and Air Body Control (adjustable and adaptive damping). All in all, it’s a bit of a shame Mercedes-Benz won’t offer any V8 option.
