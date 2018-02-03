2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 Rendered, Could Be Called the A53

According to our latest info, Mercedes pulled an elaborate ruse. The baby A-Class hot hatch will be called A40, and not A35, while the full-fat version with over 400 HP should wear the A53 name.

30 photos AMG models with special engines will have a number "3" at the end while the vanilla ones could end with "0."



Looking past the implications of a new alphanumeric naming system for AMG, yesterday's reveal of the 2019 A-Class sparked our curiosity. The car is not entirely what we and everybody else expected.



While the base engine is probably developed with Renault, its displacement is said to be 1.4 liters, not 1.3. Furthermore, in a bid to keep costs and weight down, base versions of the car will have a semi-rigid rear axle, diluting what it means to buy a premium Mercedes car.



The most powerful version to be made available this spring is the A 250 with a 2-liter turbo producing 224 HP . However, we know that a rival for the Golf R is also on its way, expected to have 300 HP and more.



That one will bridge the gap between the average A-Class range and the A45/A53. And what a gap that is! With the help of an electric motor filling in the gaps left by turbo lag, Mercedes was able to extract 200 HP or more per liter, resulting in a hyper hatch with performance once reserved for supercars.



This rendering by



