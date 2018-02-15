autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Review Focuses on Pop-Out Reversing Camera

15 Feb 2018, 21:32 UTC ·
by
Last year, Doug DeMuro bought himself a used 2012 Mercedes E63 AMG because he needed a family car that wasn't an SUV. So you can bet that he was pretty hyped about being able to drive the 2018 model.
Well, the review that followed got a lot of criticism in the comments section. For one thing, trying to make the E63 sound more interesting can't be a good idea. It's a sober, logical 5-door that doesn't care for pop-out door handles and other gimmicks.

So Doug just shoots a Hail Mary and says it's the fastest, most powerful and most expensive wagon in the world. At $120,000 and 600 horsepower, it's still nowhere near the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo in Turbo S E-Hybrid form, which starts at about $200,000. Guess when he reviews that one, he'll call it the "new fastest, most powerful and expensive wagon."

Quirks? Well, according to the reviewer, the fact that you have to use "Mercedes oil" is strange and possibly really expensive. We can't believe he said that since as an AMG owner he should have known the German brand's oil isn't overpriced.

He also draws attention to the center caps, which make the wheels look center-locking, but are actually really easy to remove. If yours ever get stolen, you can thank Doug's million-view review.

But the thing that seems to annoy most people is his amazement with the backup camera. Apparently, it's a big deal that it drops from on top of the plate to keep itself clean. But Volkswagen has them hidden behind the badge since forever.

Still not hyped about the 600 horsepower wagon? Well, Doug thinks you should at least know that it's faster than the Carrera GT. Of course, that's only in a drag race, because a 2-ton 5-seater cannot compete with a supercar on a twisting piece of road.

