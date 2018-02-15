Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Review Focuses on Pop-Out Reversing Camera

Last year, Doug DeMuro bought himself a used 2012 Mercedes E63 AMG because he needed a family car that wasn't an SUV. So you can bet that he was pretty hyped about being able to drive the 2018 model.

So Doug just shoots a Hail Mary and says it's the fastest, most powerful and most expensive wagon in the world. At $120,000 and 600 horsepower, it's still nowhere near the



Quirks? Well, according to the reviewer, the fact that you have to use "Mercedes oil" is strange and possibly really expensive. We can't believe he said that since as an AMG owner he should have known the German brand's oil isn't overpriced.



He also draws attention to the center caps, which make the wheels look center-locking, but are actually really easy to remove. If yours ever get stolen, you can thank Doug's million-view review.



But the thing that seems to annoy most people is his amazement with the backup camera. Apparently, it's a big deal that it drops from on top of the plate to keep itself clean. But Volkswagen has them hidden behind the badge since forever.



Still not hyped about the 600 horsepower wagon? Well, Doug thinks you should at least know that it's faster than the Carrera GT. Of course, that's only in a drag race, because a 2-ton 5-seater cannot compete with a supercar on a twisting piece of road.



