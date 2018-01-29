autoevolution
 

Audi SQ5 Is More Luxurious But Less Sporty Than Mercedes-AMG GLC 43

The Audi SQ5 and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 are not full-fat performance SUVs, nor should they pretend to be. Thus, they should be reviewed based not only on cornering G-forces, but also everyday usability.
The formula here isn't as new as these respective manufacturers pretend it is. A V6 engine under the hood of an SUV is, by the standards of most Americans, completely average.

While turbocharging technology does add an extra layer of dynamism, these bad boys weigh nearly two tons each. Speaking of weight, the Audi pays an unexpected penalty. These North American specs suggest the SQ5 is a smidge under two tons. And while the Europeans say it's lighter, the GLC 43 over 220 lbs less weight to carry around still.

How have they done that, considering the GLC has a slightly older platform? It seems there's more to Mercedes technology than meets the eye. It's a shame they didn't spend extra time on the interior as well, because it seems to the Achille's heel of this car.

At a glance, the GLC 43 seems worthy of the prestigious three-pointed star. But like so many other models, its cabin isn't made from the best materials. The fake leather seats take criticism, as does the analog speedometer and the graphics of the infotainment screen.

Both the SQ5 and the GLC 43 come with air suspension and adaptive dampers. However, the Audi is way more comfortable, also earning points for the smoothness of its gearbox compared to the Mercedes 9-speed. However, the twin-turbo V6 combined with a lighter body and stiffer suspension makes the AMG the more dynamic of the two cars.

Price-wise, the GLE starts at $57,000 while the SQ5 is $55,000. At the end of the day, picking a winner between the two can be a matter of preference. Thankfully, there's also the supercharged Jaguar F-Type and the Porsche Macan to consider.

