2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Interior Teased, Widescreen Cockpit Confirmed

Like the CLS-Class , the GLE will level up to the Widescreen cockpit according to these design sketches released by Mercedes-Benz prior to the newcomer’s grand reveal. When will the three-pointed star take off the veil, you might be wondering? 23 photos



As the name implies, the Modular High Architecture is a different version of the Modular Rear Architecture used in the likes of the GLC crossover and C-Class sedan. Codenamed W167, the GLE borrows some of the dashboard design we’ve seen earlier this year in Beijing in the Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept.



“An extraordinary feeling of elegance and safety" is how Mercedes-Benz describes the interior of the GLE, and we agree considering how deep set the wraparound wood trim extends into the door cards. In regard to infotainment, the MBUX system in the



Now focus on the steering wheel. Even though the sketch doesn’t show it, Mercedes-Benz let it slip that no less than 18 controls and two touchpads are integrated into it. Overkill or not, this steering wheel is as high-tech as they come.



The stretched wheelbase and wider track of the W167 translate to more room for the legs and shoulders, and as an added bonus, cargo capacity will also go up from the current generation of the mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle. Air suspension and an off-road package are other goodies that will certainly be offered in the GLE.



Following the GLE, the GLE Coupe will go official for the 2020 model year. But the second body style won't have it easy considering that Audi launched the Q8 and BMW is working on the all-new X6. On the other hand, let's rejoice that all three automakers are doing their best to freshen things up in this competitive segment.