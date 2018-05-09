autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied

9 May 2018, 18:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The E-Class sedan is really cool, but it's a luxury sedan, and that formula is outdated. Most people want all the features from that car in an SUV, and the all-new GLE could be ready for the 2019 model year.
21 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied
These are the latest spyshots of the second-gen GLE, which we believe will debut in the coming months and be shown in Paris. The SUV has been testing for about two years, but this is the closest we've ever gotten to seeing its finished look.

Gone are the provisional taillights and heavy wrap that accompanied it during the winter testing phase. The black camo is so unobtrusive that we can even make out the AMG Line body kit.

It's meant to give you the illusion of a real AMG using a large grille with sporty mesh, big wheels, a body kit and faux exhaust. There's also another prototype with a regular trim line that has double bars in the grille.

Something else that sets these two apart is the design of the exhaust. One has a big box in the middle that sends the sound and gasses to both sides. However, the other prototype features a smaller muffler on the left and fake trim to the right.

We figure both of these are diesels, namely the GLE 350 d with 286 HP and 340 HP GLE 400 d. These would be the core engined to compete with Audi and BMW. However, a new GLE 250 d with the new 2-liter is also possible, since the last one was popular in Europe.

All mills will be connected to the 9-speed G-Tronic automatic and a 4Matic AWD system. Several suspension options should be available, including standard shocks, adaptive, air suspension and sports air suspension.

You can tell from a mile away that the GLE's front badge hides some hardcore safety tech. This should also be the first SUV with the MBUX infotainment.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class GLE-Class 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class mercedes-benz suv
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 