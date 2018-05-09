2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 d or 400 d With AMG Line Body Kit Spied

SUV

AMG

HP

AWD

These are the latest spyshots of the second-gen GLE, which we believe will debut in the coming months and be shown in Paris. Thehas been testing for about two years, but this is the closest we've ever gotten to seeing its finished look.Gone are the provisional taillights and heavy wrap that accompanied it during the winter testing phase. The black camo is so unobtrusive that we can even make out theLine body kit.It's meant to give you the illusion of a real AMG using a large grille with sporty mesh, big wheels, a body kit and faux exhaust. There's also another prototype with a regular trim line that has double bars in the grille.Something else that sets these two apart is the design of the exhaust. One has a big box in the middle that sends the sound and gasses to both sides. However, the other prototype features a smaller muffler on the left and fake trim to the right.We figure both of these are diesels, namely the GLE 350 d with 286and 340 HP GLE 400 d. These would be the core engined to compete with Audi and BMW. However, a new GLE 250 d with the new 2-liter is also possible, since the last one was popular in Europe.All mills will be connected to the 9-speed G-Tronic automatic and a 4Maticsystem. Several suspension options should be available, including standard shocks, adaptive, air suspension and sports air suspension.You can tell from a mile away that the GLE's front badge hides some hardcore safety tech. This should also be the first SUV with the MBUX infotainment.