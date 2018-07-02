2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied Again, Shows MBUX Infotainment

NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

The new B-CLass is hot on the heels of the smaller A-Class, as the latest spyshots show that some of the camouflage has been stripped off the prototypes. 17 photos



And let's not forget about the MBUX, the amazing new infotainment system. Our spyshots show the trademark double 10-inch screens. Not only will this bring the first touchscreen experience to the B-Class, but also voice commands. This 2019 model should be revealed towards the end of the year, and we don't quite understand Mercedes's need for secrecy. You see, this isn't an all-new model, but a car derived from the old one with all the technology from the A-Class added on top.Earlier spyshots showed how the 2019 B-Class had identical hardpoints for things like the windshield, door handles or bumpers. Still, we don't want to discredit this car, especially since Mercedes is taking its development very seriously.You think of small premium cars as just gateways to a brand, ways for younger buyers to get acquainted with the brand. However, the B-Class played a serious role as a family car, even though it's steadily been losing ground.In 2016, it was the 29th best selling car in Germany, down from 22nd a year before that (30k vs. 35k unis delivered). However, last year, the B-Class was pushed out of Top 30, its role being taken over by the GLC, which ranked 21st on the list with over 39,000 sales.The continued rise of SUVs is unlikely to change, especially as the B-Class will compete for customers with the GLB-Class. However, for those who don't mind their car being low to the ground, Mercedes is planning a roster of upgrades.First, there's a range of new engines, which will likely center around the 1.3-liter turbo with 136 or 163and a new 2-liter diesel making up to 190 HP. This particular test mule seems to have the-Line body kit, but we doubt there will be a true performance model.And let's not forget about the MBUX, the amazing new infotainment system. Our spyshots show the trademark double 10-inch screens. Not only will this bring the first touchscreen experience to the B-Class, but also voice commands.