NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

5 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA Mule Starts Testing as an A-Class on Stilts

4 New Mercedes GLA and GLB Coming in 2019 With 2-Liter Diesel

3 Next-Gen Mercedes A-Class Testing in the City With Lighter Camo

2 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 To Pack More Than 400 HP

More on this:

2019 Mercedes-Benz A 200 and A 220 d Getting 2.0-Liter Diesel This Year

Finally, the news that we've been waiting for came. The new generations of Mercedes-Benz compact models will indeed receive 2.0-liter diesel engines as early as October 2018. 5 photos



Like most other Mercedes models right up to the S-Class, the old A-Class hatchback had a 2.1-liter diesel engine (2,143cc). However, this has slowly been phased out in favor of a more standardized displacement of two liters.



Now,



Though not official, the report about the OM 654 is from a reputable source that rarely gets thins wrong. It also lines up with what we've previously heard about the A-Class and with the way the market works.



Two power levels will be available: 150 PS and 190 PS. And as you may have realized, those numbers are identical to everything from the



In any case, both numbers represent small gains over the outgoing model, which had a 136 PS A 200 d and 177 PS in the A 220 d. The use of the 7-speed twin-clutch auto will continue, and at least one version will have 4Matic available.



Hopefully, these 2-liter units are clean, as reports of Daimler emissions cheating are intensifying by the day. And the fines which the EU can impose cost about as much as a new A-Class per car sold with a defeat device. At launch, the new A-Class was announced with a small diesel unit, basically the 1.5 dCi from Renault. However, most European buyers and especially the Germans want to combine high motorway speeds with low fuel consumption, and a four-cylinder diesel is usually the best way to do that.Like most other Mercedes models right up to the S-Class, the old A-Class hatchback had a 2.1-liter diesel engine (2,143cc). However, this has slowly been phased out in favor of a more standardized displacement of two liters.Now, Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog reports that a 2.0-liter under the codename "OM 654" will find its way under the hood of the new A-Class and presumably all the other MFA-based models as well. This is particularly important for the GLB-Class since gasoline-powered crossovers rarely have a meaningful impact in Europe.Though not official, the report about the OM 654 is from a reputable source that rarely gets thins wrong. It also lines up with what we've previously heard about the A-Class and with the way the market works.Two power levels will be available: 150 PS and 190 PS. And as you may have realized, those numbers are identical to everything from the Skoda Kodiaq to the BMW 3 Series . In certain markets, cars are taxed according to their power output expressed in kW, and 150 PS translates to 110 kW which is a common benchmark.In any case, both numbers represent small gains over the outgoing model, which had a 136 PS A 200 d and 177 PS in the A 220 d. The use of the 7-speed twin-clutch auto will continue, and at least one version will have 4Matic available.Hopefully, these 2-liter units are clean, as reports of Daimler emissions cheating are intensifying by the day. And the fines which the EU can impose cost about as much as a new A-Class per car sold with a defeat device.