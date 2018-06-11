2019 Mercedes-Benz A 200 and A 220 d Getting 2.0-Liter Diesel This Year

Finally, the news that we've been waiting for came. The new generations of Mercedes-Benz compact models will indeed receive 2.0-liter diesel engines as early as October 2018.
At launch, the new A-Class was announced with a small diesel unit, basically the 1.5 dCi from Renault. However, most European buyers and especially the Germans want to combine high motorway speeds with low fuel consumption, and a four-cylinder diesel is usually the best way to do that.
Like most other Mercedes models right up to the S-Class, the old A-Class hatchback had a 2.1-liter diesel engine (2,143cc). However, this has slowly been phased out in favor of a more standardized displacement of two liters.
Now, Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog reports that a 2.0-liter under the codename "OM 654" will find its way under the hood of the new A-Class and presumably all the other MFA-based models as well. This is particularly important for the GLB-Class since gasoline-powered crossovers rarely have a meaningful impact in Europe.
Though not official, the report about the OM 654 is from a reputable source that rarely gets thins wrong. It also lines up with what we've previously heard about the A-Class and with the way the market works.
Two power levels will be available: 150 PS and 190 PS. And as you may have realized, those numbers are identical to everything from the Skoda Kodiaq to the BMW 3 Series. In certain markets, cars are taxed according to their power output expressed in kW, and 150 PS translates to 110 kW which is a common benchmark.
In any case, both numbers represent small gains over the outgoing model, which had a 136 PS A 200 d and 177 PS in the A 220 d. The use of the 7-speed twin-clutch auto will continue, and at least one version will have 4Matic available.
Hopefully, these 2-liter units are clean, as reports of Daimler emissions cheating are intensifying by the day. And the fines which the EU can impose cost about as much as a new A-Class per car sold with a defeat device.
