2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Spied Testing in Germany

29 Jun 2018, 19:10 UTC ·
by
Mercedes has so many different types of cars, from the small hatchbacks to crossovers and electric models. However, all of them revolve around the giant celestial body that is the S-Class.
The flagship sedan is where all the good stuff debuts and it trickles down to the rest of the range. In fact, the S-Class is probably the car with the most technological "firsts" over its long career. About a year from now, the all-new W223 generation will debut, bringing with it a new design and luxury features.

We can't even imagine what it will be like, but that's just the way Mercedes wants it. However, we can show you this spy video from Stuttgart spotter Walko, which shows the 2020 S-Class in motion.

From previous test mules, we know that the body of the saloon is wider and a little longer than before. And even though camouflage heavily obscures our view, some details can still be made out.

For example, the headlights sit low and have a narrow profile. The black plastic over the door handles also tells us some design magic is going on there. Either these will be completely flush with the body like on the Velar, or they will be "digital."

We wouldn't be surprised if the look of the car resembles the CLS III or the 2019 A-Class in some way while outdoing the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8. We still remember what a revelation the W222 was when it came out - people couldn't stop looking at it.

The engines offered in this car will be of the inline-6 and V8 variety, though Mercedes will still provide a 2-liter four-cylinder in some markets. The 48V mild-hybrid configuration will make the S-Class greener while powering more advanced suspension and safety systems. This could be the first fully autonomous hands-off-the-wheel Benz for the mass market.

