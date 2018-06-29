Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90 Tested With Hay Bales

Tired of seeing the Volvo XC90 winning every car review despite only having a 2-liter engine? Look away, because the Audi Q7 and Land Rover Discovery stand no chance!
The aim of this comparison review is to find out which is the best luxury 7-seat SUV on sale in Britain. Two of the three models have been in the Auto Trader test fleet for about half a year, so we trust the outcome, even though the XC90 wouldn't be our peak.
But then again, none of the people around our office have been overenthusiastic breeders that need such large family cars.
The Audi Q7 is perhaps the most aspirational car here, and it has the best engine, a 272 horsepower V6 that, weirdly, is also the most economical. However, the German interior won't appeal to people who want to de-clutter their lives, while the rear-most two seats are less than ideal.
Meanwhile, the Land Rover Discovery is revealed as a top contender in the luxury 7-seat SUV market. Yes, it's heavy and not that fast, but scores browny points in the practicality department. Besides this 240 HP 2-liter diesel, you can get it with a V6... and you probably should. The seats in the last row are as big as all the others, and you even have a sunroof back there. Kids love it!
The Volvo XC90 looks sportier than it should in this R-Design trim. It's got ample space and a tablet-like infotainment system. But we think the Land Rover came close to winning the review. If only JLR made better infotainment systems!
Anyway, the highlight of this review is a special hay bale test where the trio of female reviewers tries to find out which car has the biggest trunk. Have you ever seen something so messy and fun in the back of an expensive SUV?
